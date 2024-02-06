Missouri Veterans Commission director resigns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The director of the Missouri Veterans Commission resigned Wednesday amid months of complaints about care at the St. Louis Veterans Home and mounting pressure for a change in leadership.

New commission chairman Tim Noonan announced executive director Larry Kay's resignation after an hours-long closed meeting that included a discussion with the former director. The meeting came days after Republican Gov. Eric Greitens on Monday appointed Noonan and four other new commission members and said they should fire Kay and the home's administrator.

Kay did not respond to a request from The Associated Press for comment after the late-night meeting.

Noonan thanked Kay for his time as director but said he made a "great decision" to step down.