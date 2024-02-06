Missouri vaccination sites busy making up for last week

Other places around the state will be busy, too. State data shows 13,300 vaccine doses were given Feb. 15, the day the winter storm slammed much of Missouri, compared to about 22,000 on the previous Monday. Most facilities canceled appointments to prevent residents being forced to travel in dangerous weather conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday reported 443 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the pandemic total to 475,791.

The state also reported 175 more coronavirus deaths. Once a week, the state reviews death certificates to determine COVID-19 deaths not previously recorded. Of the 175 deaths cited Tuesday, one was in August, two in September, three in October, six in November, 21 in December, 99 in January and 43 this month. All told, 7,885 Missouri lives have been lost to the pandemic.