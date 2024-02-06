All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsFebruary 24, 2021

Missouri vaccination sites busy making up for last week

ST. LOUIS -- Several Missouri health departments are preparing to administer extra vaccinations this week, the result of postponed appointments necessitated by last week's brutal winter weather. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday the weather delayed the expected delivery of 3,000 doses to St. Louis County. County officials this week expect to receive and administer double the normal number of vaccinations. They say the existing sites have capacity, though they may need to add staff...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Several Missouri health departments are preparing to administer extra vaccinations this week, the result of postponed appointments necessitated by last week's brutal winter weather.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday the weather delayed the expected delivery of 3,000 doses to St. Louis County. County officials this week expect to receive and administer double the normal number of vaccinations. They say the existing sites have capacity, though they may need to add staff.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Other places around the state will be busy, too. State data shows 13,300 vaccine doses were given Feb. 15, the day the winter storm slammed much of Missouri, compared to about 22,000 on the previous Monday. Most facilities canceled appointments to prevent residents being forced to travel in dangerous weather conditions.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Tuesday reported 443 newly confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the pandemic total to 475,791.

The state also reported 175 more coronavirus deaths. Once a week, the state reviews death certificates to determine COVID-19 deaths not previously recorded. Of the 175 deaths cited Tuesday, one was in August, two in September, three in October, six in November, 21 in December, 99 in January and 43 this month. All told, 7,885 Missouri lives have been lost to the pandemic.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on th...
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-16-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-16-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
NewsNov. 15
The last actions the Biden administration will take before Trump takes over the White House
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
NewsNov. 15
Ground broken for new soybean processing facility in New Madrid
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
NewsNov. 14
Saxony and St. Vincent high school entrepreneurs invite community to festive fundraiser events
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
NewsNov. 14
Former Highway Patrol trooper indicted for allegedly capturing nude images of women
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
NewsNov. 14
Insurers say bear that damaged luxury cars was actually a person in a costume
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
NewsNov. 14
Trump hammered Democrats on transgender issues. Now the party is at odds on a response
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
NewsNov. 13
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-14-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy