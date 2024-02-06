Missouri U.S. Senate candidates debate, but Schmitt a no show

LAKE OZARK, Mo. — U.S. Senate candidate Trudy Busch Valentine called for compassion for immigrants, criticized the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade and pressed the need to address climate change during a candidate forum before a gathering of journalists Friday — one notable for the absence of the race's clear frontrunner.

Valentine, a Democrat, spoke in Lake Ozark at the forum sponsored by the Missouri Press Association. She was joined by Constitution Party candidate Paul Venable and Libertarian Jonathan Dine, but not Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Valentine, 65, is a philanthropist and a retired nurse. She's also the daughter of August "Gussie" Busch Jr., the longtime chairman and CEO of Anheuser-Busch who built the family business into the world's largest brewery. Gussie Busch died in 1989 and the brewery was sold to InBev in 2008.

Schmitt has, in news releases, referred to Valentine as "the heiress" and made digs at her family's wealth. Valentine didn't back away from it Friday.

"I grew up in a family that lived the American dream, and I am so grateful to my parents for so many reasons, but especially because they taught me that to whom much is given, much is expected," Valentine said. "And that's what my life has been about."

Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt listens to an attendee at the Governor's Ham Breakfast at the Missouri State Fair on Aug. 18 in Sedalia, Missouri. Charlie Riedel ~ Associated Press, file

Valentine was a late entry into the Democratic primary but narrowly defeated Marine veteran Lucas Kunce last month. Her overriding message is a pledge to push aside partisanship and bring decency to the office.

At Friday's forum, Valentine criticized politicians who have "kicked this can down the road" on finding a solution to immigration issues. She noted that her family farm runs on solar energy and called climate change "one of the greatest threats facing our country and our world." And she said the Supreme Court's abortion decision was "based on politics, not the law of the land and what had been precedent for 50 years."

A question about the abortion issue caused a stumble. Valentine seemed uncertain when asked whether she supported a federal bill creating a right to abortion, first saying she did, then later saying, "I don't support any kind of legislation except the turning over of Roe. v. Wade." It was apparently a slip of the tongue by Valentine, an abortion rights supporter.

Valentine also appeared confused over a question about a pending Supreme Court case over whether state courts, when finding violations of the state constitutions, can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Asked her opinion on the issue, Valentine instead seemed to address voting access.

"I think we need rules that are the same all over America regarding our ability to vote," she said. "And I think that has to be a fair vote, and everyone that is eligible needs to vote."