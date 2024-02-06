Missouri urban leaders: Afghanistan refugees welcome

"This plan is consistent with our collective goal to build a more welcoming and inclusive St. Louis region, no matter where they come from or any identity they hold," the statement said.

On Monday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on Twitter the city "would proudly accept refugees from Afghanistan who have served bravely by our side over the past generation."

Pentagon officials said Tuesday the U.S. military is coordinating with the Taliban while accelerating the airlift of Americans and Afghan allies from the Kabul airport. The Taliban swept to power after 20 years of war against the U.S.-supported Kabul government.