All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 29, 2019

Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is cracking down on drivers who use fake temporary license plates with new holographic, temporary tags. The Department of Revenue this month unveiled new tags with a holographic image that can be seen in the day and night, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The word "void" will appear if anyone tries to copy them...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is cracking down on drivers who use fake temporary license plates with new holographic, temporary tags.

The Department of Revenue this month unveiled new tags with a holographic image that can be seen in the day and night, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The word "void" will appear if anyone tries to copy them.

"We always strive to ensure proper registration and identification of vehicles operated on Missouri roadways, and anything that aids law enforcement and keeps vehicles legal and safe is a win for Missouri," Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers said.

The department expects that dealers and license offices will have the new tags by February at the latest.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The agency still is struggling with drivers who continue use temporary tags past their 30-day expiration date. That's a problem because Missouri collects sales taxes on vehicles when drivers purchase new plates.

Department spokeswoman Anne Marie Moy told the newspaper officials estimate that 32,000 drivers still owe the state $26 million in unpaid property taxes.

Lawmakers in 2018 passed a bill to require drivers to turn in temporary tags before they can get permanent plates. The goal was to prevent other drivers from fraudulently using the expired tags.

But Moy said the law is not clear on whether the department can refuse a plate without a temporary tag.

The agency issued close to 350,000 temporary registration permits between January and June. About 4.9 million vehicles are licensed in Missouri.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy