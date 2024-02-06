Missouri unveils new temporary license plates to fight fraud

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is cracking down on drivers who use fake temporary license plates with new holographic, temporary tags.

The Department of Revenue this month unveiled new tags with a holographic image that can be seen in the day and night, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The word "void" will appear if anyone tries to copy them.

"We always strive to ensure proper registration and identification of vehicles operated on Missouri roadways, and anything that aids law enforcement and keeps vehicles legal and safe is a win for Missouri," Department of Revenue Director Ken Zellers said.

The department expects that dealers and license offices will have the new tags by February at the latest.