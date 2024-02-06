Rob Gilligan, president/CEO of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, said he was glad to hear news Wednesday, May 17, that the state's jobless rate in April remained "stable" at 2.5%, the same jobless rate as March.

The native Kansan said it is important to look behind that one highly visible data point.

"It's one thing to look at the unemployment numbers, but the labor force participation rate (LFPR) is a pretty important statistic, too," Gilligan said.

LFPR stood at 63.2% in April, six-tenths of a percentage point higher than the national rate.

"We know population in the Southeast Missouri region as a whole has been relatively stagnant, so, in order to fill (jobs) in the workforce, maintaining and increasing LFPR is a critical short-term answer," he said.

Southeast Missourian file