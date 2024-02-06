Local economist David Yaskewich, who noted Missouri's historic low in the unemployment rate last fall, does not expect a spike in unemployment when new U.S. jobless figures are released Friday, Feb. 3.

Yaskewich, chairman of Southeast Missouri State University's Accounting, Economics and Finance Department, said the state hit a record low of 2.4% in the jobless figure in September.

"(2.4%) is the lowest number since the data series began in 1948, and we've ticked up a little since then," Yaskewich said, adding December's Show Me State unemployment rate was 2.8% -- one of 13 U.S. states under the 3% level.

Locally

The most recently available county figures for Southeast Missouri are for November.

David Yaskewich, SEMO Accounting, Economics and Finance Department chairman