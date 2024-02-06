Missouri trooper pleads in handcuffed drowning of Iowa man

VERSAILLES, Mo. -- A Missouri state trooper accused in the 2014 death of an Iowa man who fell from a patrol boat while handcuffed has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor boating violation, meaning he won't face an involuntary manslaughter trial in the case.

Trooper Anthony Piercy entered the plea Tuesday to negligent operation of a vessel, The Kansas City Star reported.

Piercy stopped 20-year-old Brandon Ellingson at the Lake of the Ozarks in May 2014 on suspicion of boating while intoxicated.

While riding in a patrol boat driven by Piercy, Ellingson fell into the lake while handcuffed and wearing a life vest improperly secured by Piercy.

Ellingson's family fought for three years to uncover what happened, alleging the state and the patrol initially covered up the drowning by claiming an intoxicated Brandon may have jumped into the water.

His family received a $9 million settlement from the state last year and earlier won a lawsuit over the patrol's initial handling of the case.