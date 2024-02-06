Missouri trio gets jail for roles in Capitol insurrection

ST. LOUIS — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Monday sentenced two men and a woman from Missouri to several weeks in jail for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.

U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg sentenced Emily Hernandez of Sullivan to 30 days in jail. He also sentenced her uncle, William Merry, and another suburban St. Louis man, Paul Scott Westover, to 45 days in jail each, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

All three also were ordered to pay $500 for damaging the Capitol.