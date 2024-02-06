Missouri Treasurer Vivek Malek takes office

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Republican Treasurer Vivek Malek officially became Missouri's first non-white state officeholder during a Tuesday ceremony.

The 45-year-old attorney from the St. Louis suburb of Wildwood took the oath of office surrounded by family and at least 200 supporters. He's an immigrant from northern India.

Malek pledged to safeguard taxpayer dollars, promote Missouri's state-run savings programs and "promote the promise of America" in his new role.

"As your state treasurer, I'll stand up for Missourians to ensure you're able to realize your God-given potential," he said.