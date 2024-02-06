Missouri treasurer to make bid for state auditor

Before his time as treasurer, Fitzpatrick served as a state House member. He led the influential House Budget Committee.

Current Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat currently serving in statewide office in the sate, in June said she won't run for another term in 2022.

Fitzpatrick's candidacy represents a chance for Republicans to hold every statewide office in Missouri.

The state auditor checks for government waste, fraud and abuse and conducts regular audits of many state and local agencies.