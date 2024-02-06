All sections
NewsJuly 30, 2021
Missouri treasurer to make bid for state auditor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday announced he's running for state auditor. Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Fitzpatrick state treasurer in 2018 after Republican Josh Hawley left the Missouri Attorney General's Office to serve in the U.S. Senate, prompting the governor to fill a series of vacant statewide offices...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick on Thursday announced he's running for state auditor.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson appointed Fitzpatrick state treasurer in 2018 after Republican Josh Hawley left the Missouri Attorney General's Office to serve in the U.S. Senate, prompting the governor to fill a series of vacant statewide offices.

Voters elected Fitzpatrick, 33, of Shell Knob, to another term last year.

Before his time as treasurer, Fitzpatrick served as a state House member. He led the influential House Budget Committee.

Current Auditor Nicole Galloway, the only Democrat currently serving in statewide office in the sate, in June said she won't run for another term in 2022.

Fitzpatrick's candidacy represents a chance for Republicans to hold every statewide office in Missouri.

The state auditor checks for government waste, fraud and abuse and conducts regular audits of many state and local agencies.

