All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 12, 2017

Missouri treasurer to legislature: Don't be like Illinois

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt on Tuesday offered strong criticism of the state budget -- of another state. The first-term Republican spoke at a news conference along the Mississippi River in St. Louis, urging Missouri lawmakers to avoid the pitfalls that have befallen neighboring Illinois...

By JIM SALTER ~ Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri State Treasurer Eric Schmitt on Tuesday offered strong criticism of the state budget -- of another state.

The first-term Republican spoke at a news conference along the Mississippi River in St. Louis, urging Missouri lawmakers to avoid the pitfalls that have befallen neighboring Illinois.

"My message to the (Missouri) Legislature is crystal clear: Don't be like Illinois," Schmitt said.

The Democrat-controlled Illinois Legislature last week approved a $36 billion budget that ended a more than two-year fiscal stalemate, the nation's longest since the Great Depression. Lawmakers overrode Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner's vetoes to pass the budget that includes a $5 billion income-tax increase but that does not address a $130 billion shortfall in pension obligations to retired and current state workers.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Schmitt said Missouri lawmakers must act now to avoid a similar crisis. He said Missouri also has a growing pension liability that eventually could result in severe cuts of services and higher taxes.

He also said the state must work to protect its AAA credit rating and continue to shrink the size of government. And he expressed support for further tax relief, noting as a member of the state Senate he authored two of the largest tax cuts in Missouri history, in 2011 and 2014.

Eleni Demertzis, a spokeswoman for Rauner, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Schmitt acknowledged it was unusual for a politician in one state to be critical of another, but said Illinois' budget woes need to serve as a warning to Missouri.

"It's also a call to action," Schmitt said. "I really do believe that states are the laboratories for democracy. I obviously said that Illinois is the mad scientist."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve worker's compens...
NewsNov. 19
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy