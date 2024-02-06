Missouri treasurer to legislature: Don't be like Illinois

Schmitt said Missouri lawmakers must act now to avoid a similar crisis. He said Missouri also has a growing pension liability that eventually could result in severe cuts of services and higher taxes.

He also said the state must work to protect its AAA credit rating and continue to shrink the size of government. And he expressed support for further tax relief, noting as a member of the state Senate he authored two of the largest tax cuts in Missouri history, in 2011 and 2014.

Eleni Demertzis, a spokeswoman for Rauner, did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Schmitt acknowledged it was unusual for a politician in one state to be critical of another, but said Illinois' budget woes need to serve as a warning to Missouri.

"It's also a call to action," Schmitt said. "I really do believe that states are the laboratories for democracy. I obviously said that Illinois is the mad scientist."