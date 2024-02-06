Missouri treasurer sues secretary of state over proposed amendment

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri treasurer on Monday sued the secretary of state over a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with expanded powers for the treasurer's office. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sued fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Fitzpatrick sued over a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how his office invests taxpayer money.

Fitzpatrick said enacting the change will allow his office to earn higher interest on investments.