All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsJuly 21, 2021
Missouri treasurer sues secretary of state over proposed amendment
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri treasurer on Monday sued the secretary of state over a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with expanded powers for the treasurer's office. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sued fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri treasurer on Monday sued the secretary of state over a proposed constitutional amendment dealing with expanded powers for the treasurer's office. Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick sued fellow Republican Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Fitzpatrick sued over a proposed constitutional amendment that would change how his office invests taxpayer money.

Fitzpatrick said enacting the change will allow his office to earn higher interest on investments.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In the lawsuit, Fitzpatrick's office accuses Ashcroft's of writing a misleading description of the proposed change, which is provided to voters at the polls. Fitzpatrick said the ballot language could push people to vote against it.

For example, Fitzpatrick said the ballot language written by Ashcroft's office implies lawmakers would have the sole authority to determine investment avenues for the treasurer. Fitzpatrick's office argued the Missouri Constitution sets investment guidelines and gives the treasurer full discretion within those limits.

The summary Ashcroft's office wrote in part says the amendment would give lawmakers "authority to invest state funds and also expand the state treasurer's investment options."

Ashcroft told the newspaper he stands by the language. He said the ballot language is "fair, unbiased and clear."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to n...
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy