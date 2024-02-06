Missouri tornado confirmed as storms swept into Illinois

FREDERICKTOWN, Mo. — The National Weather Service confirmed it was a strong tornado that thrashed Fredericktown as strong storms swept the state and moved into Illinois overnight and damaged buildings and knocked out power, but left no serious injuries.

The NWS confirmed an EF3 tornado hit Fredericktown on Sunday night, damaging homes, businesses and the main electrical substation feeding power to the city of about 4,000. A tornado with that rating is considered strong, and wind speeds range from 136 to 165 mph.

The NWS said preliminary reports indicate up to six tornadoes may have touched down across Missouri. Teams were surveying the damage Monday, but the service said it could take days to fully assess the damage.

Fredericktown schools called off classes for Monday because of "communitywide power outages and damages incurred by families" in the storm, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"We had a large, classic fall storm system that developed over the central part of the country. It strengthened as it passed over the St. Louis region," weather service meteorologist Jared Maples, based in St. Charles, Missouri, told The Associated Press on Monday.

Jeff Schroeder of Anna, Illinois, looks at the debris strewn around a house in his sister's neighborhood Sunday in St. Mary, Missouri, after a tornado hit the area. Schroeder was coming to pick up his sister whose house was extensively damaged. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

The storms dropped heavy rain, leading to some flooding around tributaries and in low-lying areas.

The weather service reported more than 2.5 inches of rain fell in the Chicago area during storms that started Sunday and continued into Monday. Peak winds of 48 mph were recorded at about 9:30 a.m. Monday at Chicago Midway International Airport.

The service was also surveying damage from a suspected tornado at St. Mary, Missouri, about 11 miles north of Perryville, that crossed the Mississippi River into Chester, Illinois. The damage included roofs torn from buildings and toppled trees and utility poles.

Possible tornadoes were reported just west of Kingston, Missouri, with other possible tornadoes near Linneus and Winigan in north central Missouri.

An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Purdin, a small town of about 200 in north central Linn County, the weather service said. The tornado had a maximum winds of 120 mph but no injuries were reported.