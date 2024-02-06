Missouri tops 10,000 deaths from COVID-19 during pandemic

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The death toll from COVID-19 in Missouri has topped 10,000, according to the state health department's coronavirus dashboard Thursday.

The dashboard showed 20 new deaths, bringing the total to 10,002 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. Nationally, more than 615,000 Americans have died from the virus.

"We are saddened to have lost so many Missourians over the last 18 months to COVID-19," Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. "We have a way out of this global pandemic. This milestone underscores the importance of vaccination and personal responsibility across the state."

The state's acting health director, Robert Knodell, agreed.

"Help us honor the loss we've experienced by protecting yourself and your family from this virus," he said in a statement.

Deaths have been rising again in recent weeks because of the delta variant, and it has been especially troubling in Southwestern Missouri. The Springfield-Greene County Health Department said Wednesday 82 people died in Greene County alone between July 1 and Aug. 10.

New cases and hospitalizations also are at their worst levels since the winter.

The state dashboard on Thursday also showed 2,675 new confirmed cases and a seven-day average of 2,013. Hospitalizations rose by 68 to 2,268. Intensive care unit space in Missouri hospitals is at 17% -- and 14% in the St. Louis area.