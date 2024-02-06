Missouri to reinstate rules for unemployment, food stamps

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- State officials on Tuesday said they're reinstating requirements for unemployment and food stamps that were waived because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Anna Hui, director of the state's labor department, said workers will need to comply with job search requirements to keep getting unemployment after July 4.

She cited a study by the University of Chicago's Becker Friedman Institute for Economics showing unemployment benefits, coupled with an extra $600 a week from the federal government, mean many workers nationally are getting more than they did while working.

The study lists Missouri workers as getting on average 152% to 161% of their past wages in unemployment benefits.

"We all know that a system that rewards individuals to be unemployed is unsustainable," Hui said.

Acting Department of Social Services director Jennifer Tidball said that starting July 1, families will again need to verify they're still eligible to receive food stamps. The requirement was waived during the pandemic.

Tidball added that about 60% of eligible families of students who received free-and-reduced lunch at school have applied to get a one-time, maximum payment of $302. She said the agency extended the deadline to apply for the money to July 7.