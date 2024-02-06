Missouri to pay about $1M in federal voting lawsuit

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri must pay more than $1 million in legal fees for failing to follow federal voting laws, an appeals court has ruled.

A 2018 lawsuit filed by the St. Louis and Kansas City chapters of the League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute accused the state of failing to automatically update voter information after residents changed addresses, which violates the National Voter Registration Act.

The 8th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a decision made more than a year ago by U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes awarding attorneys fees in the case, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Sixteen lawyers involved in the case will receive $1.1 million and $27,484 in expenses related to the case.

Attorneys for the state argued the legal fees should be denied, or reduced to $286,862.