Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month

Of the many annoyances in life, a trip to the local motor vehicle office can rank near the top.

In early November, the Missouri Department of Revenue will activate new equipment intended to reduce the aggravation, speed up lines and get all of its systems talking to one another.

“With this roll out, there’s going to be new computers, scanners and a tablet for the customer,” said Ken Struemph, director of the Division of Motor Vehicle and Driver Licensing.

The tablet will let the license applicant check their information for errors, while approximately 175 new work stations at the 275 license offices will speed lines.

“The license will look the same, but the experience will be different, because it should be able to be processed a lot quicker than it had in the past,” department Director Wayne Wallingford said.

One way the process will be quicker is eliminating trips to the local license office, Struemph said. Adult drivers between 21 and 49 will be able to renew their licenses online at every other renewal period, meaning 12 years between trips to the office for a license. And drivers will be able to obtain a new license online in cases where a license is lost or damaged, he said.

“If you happen to lose your driver’s license, you can go online and get a duplicate driver’s license every other time,” Struemph said. “We don’t want to open up duplicates to where I am going to apply for 10 and share them with all my buddies. You can get one duplicate online, and then the next time you would have to visit a driver’s license office.”

To implement the system, license offices will not process any driver license or non-driver identification applications between Nov. 6 and Nov. 11. Some offices will close entirely on Nov. 7, all offices will close Nov. 8 and every office should be ready with the new system when the doors open Nov. 12 after the Veterans Day holiday.

New features include easier online navigation, eliminating the need for new drivers to bring a physical copy of a Missouri State Highway Patrol driver test to the office and easier use by employees processing licenses.

The new system, which Struemph said is being installed at a cost of $33 million, is part of a complete modernization of the department’s driver and vehicle licensing authorized by legislation passed in 2021. That bill required auto dealers to turn over 10% of administrative fees charged to customers to fund the technology upgrades.

The second phase, which will be operational in July 2026, will connect the department to auto dealerships, who will be required to start collecting sales tax on vehicles at the time of sale. Once all dealers are collecting sales tax, Wallingford said, the number of vehicles on the road with expired temporary tags should decline.

“That’s our hope, because I see a lot of them,” he said.