Missouri to hold presidential preference primary Tuesday

Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential preference primary election. Here’s where and when to find the polls in the area.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, all polling locations across the state are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at closing time have the right to cast votes. Missouri voters can also find their specific polling places through the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.

Bollinger County

First Baptist Family Life Center, 502 Broadway St. in Marble Hill

Sedgewickville United Methodist Church fellowship hall, Daisy

Patton fire house, Highway 51 in Patton

Glennon Hall

Bollinger County livestock building

Grassy fire house

Scopus fire house

Zalma General Baptist Church, 6369 Maple St.

To find a polling place, contact Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard at (573) 238-1900, ext. 5, or in person at 204 E. High St., Suite 5, in Marble Hill.

Cape Girardeau County