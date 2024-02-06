Missouri to hold presidential preference primary Tuesday

Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential preference primary election. Here’s where and when to find the polls in the area.
According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, all polling locations across the state are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at closing time have the right to cast votes. Missouri voters can also find their specific polling places through the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.
Bollinger County
To find a polling place, contact Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard at (573) 238-1900, ext. 5, or in person at 204 E. High St., Suite 5, in Marble Hill.
Cape Girardeau County
NOTE: In certain elections, some voters may not have a ballot to vote on because none of the districts (city, school, fire, water) in which they live placed items on the ballot for this election. For questions, call the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s office at (573) 243-3547.
Scott County
Sikeston
To find a polling place, contact Scott County Clerk Rita Milam from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (573) 545-3549 or by email at countyclerk@scottcountymo.com.
