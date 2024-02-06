All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMarch 9, 2020

Missouri to hold presidential preference primary Tuesday

Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential preference primary election. Here’s where and when to find the polls in the area. According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, all polling locations across the state are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at closing time have the right to cast votes. ...

Rachael Long

Missouri voters will head to the polls Tuesday for the presidential preference primary election. Here’s where and when to find the polls in the area.

According to the Missouri Secretary of State’s website, all polling locations across the state are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters in line at closing time have the right to cast votes. Missouri voters can also find their specific polling places through the Missouri Secretary of State’s website at https://s1.sos.mo.gov/elections/voterlookup.

Bollinger County

  • First Baptist Family Life Center, 502 Broadway St. in Marble Hill
  • Sedgewickville United Methodist Church fellowship hall, Daisy
  • Patton fire house, Highway 51 in Patton
  • Glennon Hall
  • Bollinger County livestock building
  • Grassy fire house
  • Scopus fire house
  • Zalma General Baptist Church, 6369 Maple St.

To find a polling place, contact Bollinger County Clerk Brittany Howard at (573) 238-1900, ext. 5, or in person at 204 E. High St., Suite 5, in Marble Hill.

Cape Girardeau County

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Friedheim — Trinity Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 3700 County Road 415, Friedheim 63747
  • Oak Ridge — First Baptist Church of Oak Ridge, Fellowship Hall, 4154 Route E, Oak Ridge 63769
  • Byrd 1 — The Bridge, First Baptist Church Jackson Youth Center, 326 S. High St., Jackson 63755
  • Byrd 2 — New McKendree Methodist Church, rear entrance, 225 S. High St., Jackson 63755
  • Byrd 3 & 4— Jackson Elks Lodge, 542 W. Independence St., Jackson 63755
  • Byrd 5 & 6 — Jackson Junior High School, 210 N. West Lane, Jackson 63755
  • Brown Owl — Missouri Conservation Department, 2302 County Park Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Campster/Pecan Grove — Zion Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 176 County Road 226, Gordonville 63701
  • Precinct 1 — Christ Church of the Heartland, 720 Bertling St., Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 2A — Cape Girardeau City Hall, 401 Independence St., Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 2B — Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau 63703
  • Precinct 3A — St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 3B — Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau 63703
  • Precinct 4A — Arena Building, north side, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 4B — La Croix United Methodist Church, 3102 Lexington Ave., Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 4C — Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 5A — Bethany Baptist Church, 1712 Randol Ave., Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 5B — Arena Building, south side, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 6A — Arena Building, north side, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 6B — Arena Building, south side, 410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Precinct 6C — Shawnee Park Center, 835 S. West End Blvd., Cape Girardeau 63703
  • Gordonville — Christ Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 240 Albert Lane, Gordonville 63752
  • Whitewater — Whitewater Methodist Church, 159 Church St., Whitewater 63785
  • Burfordville — Burfordville Baptist Church, 201 Route OO, Burfordville 63739
  • Hanover — Hanover Lutheran Church, Activity Center, 2949 Perryville Road, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Nell Holcomb — Nell Holcomb School, 6547 Highway 177, Cape Girardeau 63701
  • Oriole/Neelys Landing — Jackson Gospel Chapel, 4000 Route Y, Jackson 63755
  • Fruitland — Fruitland Community Church, 6040 U.S. 61 North, Jackson 63755
  • New Wells — Immanuel Lutheran Church, 304 County Road 516, New Wells 63732
  • Pocahontas — St. Johns Lutheran Church, Parish Hall, 158 Little St., Pocahontas 63779
  • Delta — Delta Community Center, 211 E. State St., Delta 63744
  • Millersville — Millersville Masonic Temple, 9479 Highway 72, Millersville 63766
  • Central Poll — County Administration Building, 1 Barton Square, Suite 301, Jackson 63755
  • Central Poll — Cape Girardeau Satellite Office, 2311 Bloomfield Road, Suite 102, Cape Girardeau 63703

NOTE: In certain elections, some voters may not have a ballot to vote on because none of the districts (city, school, fire, water) in which they live placed items on the ballot for this election. For questions, call the Cape Girardeau County Clerk’s office at (573) 243-3547.

Scott County

Sikeston

  • Ward 1 — Trinity Gospel Church, 901 Davis Blvd.
  • Ward 2 — 1st Christian Church, 1006 N. Main St.
  • Ward 3 — 1st Assembly of God, 306 S. Kingshighway
  • Ward 4 — Fire Station No. 1, 301 Northwest St.
  • Miner — Miner Police Department/Courtroom, 103 Route H
  • McMullin — Eftink Construction, 20276 U.S. 61
  • Benton — St. Denis Parish Center, 125 N. Winchester St.
  • Blodgett — Blodgett City Hall, 121 N. Hawkins St.
  • Chaffee — The Elks Lodge, 120 E. Yoakum Ave.
  • Commerce — St. Paul United Methodist Church, 309 Cape Girardeau St.
  • Diehlstadt — General Baptist Church, intersection of Julia and Loughborough streets
  • Haywood City, Town Building, 258 Pine St.
  • Kelso — City Hall, 426 S. Messmer St.
  • Morley — City Hall, 101 S. Kirkwood St.
  • New Hamburg — St. Lawrence Parish Hall, 1017 Route A
  • Oran — Oran Jaycees building, 200 N. Haw St.
  • Perkins — Fireman’s Hall, 580 Route P
  • Scott City — Broadway Methodist Church, 1400 Broadway
  • Vanduser — City Hall, 402 Woodward St.

To find a polling place, contact Scott County Clerk Rita Milam from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at (573) 545-3549 or by email at countyclerk@scottcountymo.com.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of d...
NewsDec. 18
Police report 12-19-24
NewsDec. 18
Four killed in New Madrid County crash

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
NewsDec. 18
Gov.-elect endorses Cape's Peter Kinder to lead state Republican Party
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
NewsDec. 18
Cape council clarifies ballot language for Transportation Trust Fund 7, approves first reading
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
NewsDec. 18
Southeast Missouri native Knodell to leave as director of Department of Social Services
Copper dome installation complete
NewsDec. 17
Copper dome installation complete
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
NewsDec. 17
SEMO REDI updates highlight Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
NewsDec. 17
Southeast Missourian chosen to host Report for America journalist
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
NewsDec. 17
Casino entrance named 'Rediger Parkway' in remembrance of former Mayor Harry Rediger
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
NewsDec. 17
Photo gallery: Cape Girardeau Fire Department hosts training exercise in Auburn Place Hotel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy