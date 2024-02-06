Missouri to drop extra federal pandemic unemployment aid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced the state is cutting off all federal pandemic unemployment benefits in an attempt to push people back to work.

Parson said those extra federal benefits will end for Missourians June 12.

Roughly 53,500 Missourians received extra weeks of unemployment aid thanks to federal aid in the last week of April, according to the latest available data.

Another 37,000 people who otherwise wouldn't qualify for regular unemployment help also claimed aid, according to a state labor department spokeswoman. That includes independent contractors, farm workers and people who are self-employed.

Missouri’s unemployment rate hit 4.2% in March, down from 4.3% in February.

Parson said business owners in Missouri are struggling to fill jobs as the economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. He said he hopes cutting the federal aid will push people back to work and address labor shortages.

“Continuing these programs only worsens the workforce issues we're currently facing,” the Republican governor told reporters Tuesday. “It's time that we end these programs that have incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”