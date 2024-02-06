All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJune 15, 2019
Missouri to begin accepting medical-marijuana patient, caregiver applications June 28
The State of Missouri will begin accepting medical-marijuana applications from patients and caregivers starting June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline. Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to enter information into the online application system, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release Friday...
Southeast Missourian

The State of Missouri will begin accepting medical-marijuana applications from patients and caregivers starting June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline.

Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to enter information into the online application system, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release Friday.

Sample application forms are available online now, allowing patients and caregivers to preview the information and documents they will need when they apply, the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“At this time, DHSS will accept physician certifications as an attachment to a patient’s application rather than directly from a physician,” the agency said in the release.

Patients should download a physician certification form from the website and have their doctors fill out the form. Physician certifications must be signed by the doctor no earlier than 30 days before a patient applies for a patient identification card.

Patient and caregiver registration fees are $25 and patient in-home cultivation registration fees are $100, DHSS said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy