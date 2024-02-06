The State of Missouri will begin accepting medical-marijuana applications from patients and caregivers starting June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline.

Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to enter information into the online application system, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release Friday.

Sample application forms are available online now, allowing patients and caregivers to preview the information and documents they will need when they apply, the release stated.