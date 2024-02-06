The State of Missouri will begin accepting medical-marijuana applications from patients and caregivers starting June 28, six days ahead of the July 4 deadline.
Patients and caregivers must visit medicalmarijuana.mo.gov to enter information into the online application system, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) said in a news release Friday.
Sample application forms are available online now, allowing patients and caregivers to preview the information and documents they will need when they apply, the release stated.
“At this time, DHSS will accept physician certifications as an attachment to a patient’s application rather than directly from a physician,” the agency said in the release.
Patients should download a physician certification form from the website and have their doctors fill out the form. Physician certifications must be signed by the doctor no earlier than 30 days before a patient applies for a patient identification card.
Patient and caregiver registration fees are $25 and patient in-home cultivation registration fees are $100, DHSS said.
