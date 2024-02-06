Missouri to ban smoking in prisons this year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Corrections will ban smoking in prisons this year.

All of the department's facilities will be tobacco-free starting April 1, the News Tribune reported. Staff, offenders, visitors and contractors won't be allowed to possess or use tobacco products inside the department's facilities. Staff and visitors will be able to smoke in a designated area outside the prisons.

Staff on the Missouri Consolidated Health Care Plan can receive free smoking-cessation products, educational materials and classes. Inmates will be able to purchase nicotine replacement products in the canteens, and will have access to classes and counseling.

Sales of tobacco products in the canteens will cease in March, officials said.