KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri officials on Tuesday abruptly terminated an unusual emergency rule proposed by the Republican attorney general that would have placed limits on transgender care for minors and some adults.

The move was announced without explanation on the Missouri Secretary of State's website, which said "This emergency rule terminated effective May 16, 2023."

The rule pushed by Attorney General Andrew Bailey would have required adults and children to undergo more than a year of therapy and fulfill other requirements before they could receive gender-affirming treatments such as puberty blockers, hormones and surgery.

Bailey said in a statement Tuesday evening that his office was "standing in the gap" until the GOP-controlled Legislature decided to act on the issue.

"The General Assembly has now filled that gap with a statute," he said. "I'm proud to have shed light on the experimental nature of these procedures, and will continue to do everything in my power to make Missouri the safest state in the nation for children."

House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, said in a statement that Missouri should not have an attorney general "who persecutes innocent Missourians for political gain."

"Andrew Bailey grossly overstepped his legal authority, and everyone knows it," she said. "So it isn't surprising he withdrew his unconstitutional rule knowing another embarrassing court defeat was inevitable."

Bailey had sought to implement the rule April 27 but the ACLU of Missouri filed a lawsuit to stop it, arguing that Bailey bypassed the Legislature and did not have the authority to regulate health care through Missouri's consumer-protection law.