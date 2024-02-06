All sections
NewsSeptember 14, 2017

Missouri teenager says teacher told her she was too 'busty'

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Missouri teenager said a high-school teacher told her during class she was too "busty," and "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing. The confrontation happened Friday, an attorney for Kelsey Anderson said in a statement released Tuesday, and the 17-year-old was sent to the office at Joplin High School for a dress-code violation...

Associated Press

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Missouri teenager said a high-school teacher told her during class she was too "busty," and "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.

The confrontation happened Friday, an attorney for Kelsey Anderson said in a statement released Tuesday, and the 17-year-old was sent to the office at Joplin High School for a dress-code violation.

The statement said the teacher also told Anderson "smaller-busted women could get away with more than larger-busted women."

The Joplin School District said in a statement it doesn't consider staff comments "about students' bodies appropriate" and is investigating whether there was a violation of a policy requiring staff to "maintain courteous and professional relationships with students."

A photo released of what the teen was wearing shows her clad in a burgundy, long-sleeved, laced, V-neck shirt and jeans with ripped knees.

"I was mortified by my teacher, of all people, saying something like this in front of my class," Anderson said. "When I was pulled into a meeting with the principal, he told me that he had never heard of me being victimized before, and he didn't really believe what I said."

Anderson's attorney, Elizabeth Turner, said in the statement "body-shaming isn't something to take lightly," noting suicide rates among teenage girls are on the rise.

"It is sad that in this day and age, when we teach children and young adults about the dangers of bullying and body-shaming with laws to protect against bullying, that we have to worry about the adults in our children's lives being the ones to hurt them," Turner said.

The district said its dress code prohibits attire that "materially disrupts the educational environment," but clothing restrictions can't violate Title IX, the federal law that prohibits discrimination based on sex in education.

The district said it couldn't comment further on what happened, in part because of student privacy laws.

