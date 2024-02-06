Missouri teenager says teacher told her she was too 'busty'

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Missouri teenager said a high-school teacher told her during class she was too "busty," and "plus-sized women" need to shop at stores that sell larger clothing.

The confrontation happened Friday, an attorney for Kelsey Anderson said in a statement released Tuesday, and the 17-year-old was sent to the office at Joplin High School for a dress-code violation.

The statement said the teacher also told Anderson "smaller-busted women could get away with more than larger-busted women."

The Joplin School District said in a statement it doesn't consider staff comments "about students' bodies appropriate" and is investigating whether there was a violation of a policy requiring staff to "maintain courteous and professional relationships with students."

A photo released of what the teen was wearing shows her clad in a burgundy, long-sleeved, laced, V-neck shirt and jeans with ripped knees.