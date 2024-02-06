Missouri teenager fatally struck by train on railroad bridge

DE SOTO, Mo. -- A 15-year-old Hillsboro, Missouri, girl died when she was struck by a train after she and friends climbed a train trestle to jump into a creek.

Jefferson County sheriff's spokesman Grant Bissell said five teens were swimming in a creek Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated town of Hematite when they climbed a trestle to jump into the creek. Three of the friends heard a Union Pacific train coming and jumped into the creek, and two others tried to run.