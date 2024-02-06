All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsNovember 27, 2017
Missouri teen turns locked buck antlers into European mount
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. -- Two tangled bucks that drowned in a Missouri lake last month have been memorialized in a teenager's European mount of their two skulls and antlers locked together. Andrew Roy, 18, and fellow youth angler Jacob Gray, 17, were fishing a bass tournament in Table Rock Lake when they spotted two motionless deer in the water in Kimberling City, the Springfield News-Leader reported...
Associated Press

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. -- Two tangled bucks that drowned in a Missouri lake last month have been memorialized in a teenager's European mount of their two skulls and antlers locked together.

Andrew Roy, 18, and fellow youth angler Jacob Gray, 17, were fishing a bass tournament in Table Rock Lake when they spotted two motionless deer in the water in Kimberling City, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The teens found the 11-pointer and 8-pointer bucks apparently had been fighting on shore and somehow drowned when they landed in the lake.

Roy received a permit from the conservation department to keep the heads. He said it took him about a week to finish the European mount, where just the skulls and antlers are preserved.

"They turned out well and they're still interlocked -- they never came apart during the whole boiling process," Roy said. "They were so tightly together, I don't think I could have replicated it if I had managed to take them apart."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

While preparing the skulls, the teenager said he noticed one of the deer had broken its nose and the other buck had two cracked teeth.

Roy didn't think either injury came from the fight that locked the deer together as they appeared to be healing.

The story of the deer the teenagers found circulated on social media, and Roy said he heard from several people online. He and his father have a small business focusing on doing European mounts for deer hunters.

He said the story of the deer "opened us up to a whole new crowd of people."

Pertinent address:

Kimberling City, Mo.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
PHOTO COLLECTION: Hurricane Helene
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

Check out our AI Policy. For story submissions, click here. If you have corrections or notes, use this link. Comments are coming soon with our new platform.

Related
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy