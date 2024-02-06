Missouri teen turns locked buck antlers into European mount

KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. -- Two tangled bucks that drowned in a Missouri lake last month have been memorialized in a teenager's European mount of their two skulls and antlers locked together.

Andrew Roy, 18, and fellow youth angler Jacob Gray, 17, were fishing a bass tournament in Table Rock Lake when they spotted two motionless deer in the water in Kimberling City, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The teens found the 11-pointer and 8-pointer bucks apparently had been fighting on shore and somehow drowned when they landed in the lake.

Roy received a permit from the conservation department to keep the heads. He said it took him about a week to finish the European mount, where just the skulls and antlers are preserved.

"They turned out well and they're still interlocked -- they never came apart during the whole boiling process," Roy said. "They were so tightly together, I don't think I could have replicated it if I had managed to take them apart."