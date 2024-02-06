All sections
NewsJune 16, 2018

Missouri teen rescued after fall on Grand Teton park climb

MOOSE, Wyo. ï¿½ Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a Missouri teen injured in a fall while descending a mountain next to Jenny Lake in northwest Wyoming. The National Park Service said 18-year-old Derek Wilcock of Kansas City fell about 30 feet around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Associated Press

MOOSE, Wyo. ï¿½ Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a Missouri teen injured in a fall while descending a mountain next to Jenny Lake in northwest Wyoming.

The National Park Service said 18-year-old Derek Wilcock of Kansas City fell about 30 feet around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at about 10,200 foot elevation.

His climbing partner called for help and rangers reached the pair on foot at about 1 a.m. with provisions, such as food and shelter, while they waited for daybreak.

At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Wilcock and his partner were flown by helicopter off the mountain. Wilcock was taken to St. Johnï¿½s Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming, where he was listed in good condition Thursday.

State News
