Missouri teen rescued after fall on Grand Teton park climb

MOOSE, Wyo. ï¿½ Grand Teton National Park rangers rescued a Missouri teen injured in a fall while descending a mountain next to Jenny Lake in northwest Wyoming.
The National Park Service said 18-year-old Derek Wilcock of Kansas City fell about 30 feet around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. The accident occurred at about 10,200 foot elevation.
His climbing partner called for help and rangers reached the pair on foot at about 1 a.m. with provisions, such as food and shelter, while they waited for daybreak.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, Wilcock and his partner were flown by helicopter off the mountain. Wilcock was taken to St. Johnï¿½s Medical Center in Jackson, Wyoming, where he was listed in good condition Thursday.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.