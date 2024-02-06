Missouri teachers union latest to urge coronavirus action

O'FALLON, Mo. -- The union representing St. Louis teachers is calling for a statewide mask mandate, a proposal that also has the backing of Missouri's two largest teacher organizations.

The interim president of the American Federation of Teachers St. Louis Local 420, Ray Cummings, said in a statement late Monday it's time for Republican Gov. Mike Parson "to follow science and the advice of health care professionals" in issuing a mask mandate.

Outside St. Louis, Missouri teachers are largely represented by the Missouri National Education Association or the Missouri State Teachers Association. Contacted Tuesday, MNEA spokesman Mark Jones said the union "certainly would support a statewide mask mandate."

MSTA spokesman Todd Fuller said the association supports following science and the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"With that in mind, MSTA would support a statewide mask mandate," Fuller said.

Missouri hospitals are filling fast with COVID-19 patients. The state health department's COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday cited 2,454 hospitalizations, down 71 from Monday but still seven times the number of patients who were hospitalized in July. Intensive care unit availability is down to 30% capacity statewide, and even worse in some areas -- 12% in northeast Missouri, 13% in the northwestern part of the state, and 19% in Kansas City. St. Louis hospitals reported new records for hospital admissions and total hospitalizations.

Last week, the leaders of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force and the Missouri Hospital Association urged Parson to issue a statewide mask mandate to slow the spread of the virus.