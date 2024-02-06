All sections
NewsAugust 23, 2021

Missouri teacher charged in Capitol insurrection

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January. Federal prosecutors last week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building...

Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Missouri Christian school teacher has been charged for her alleged role in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Federal prosecutors last week charged Kelsey Leigh Ann Wilson with knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building.

The 29-year-old Springfield resident was arrested Wednesday but released without having to pay bail on the condition she promise to show up for future court hearings.

Her public defender declined to comment to The Associated Press on Saturday.

She was recently hired as a first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School in Springfield but expected to be fired following her arrest, The Kansas City Star reported. An AP request for comment to the school wasn't immediately returned Saturday.

Prosecutors charged Wilson's husband, Zachary John Wilson, with the same crime in February.

State News
