Missouri swamped by unemployment claims as cases exceed 500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The State of Missouri is waiving some requirements for receiving unemployment benefits as it tries to respond to a more than 900% increase in claims during the coronavirus pandemic, state officials said.

At the same time, Missouri health officials said Thursday the state experienced another significant jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, with 502, up from 356 on Wednesday. Eight people have died from the virus.

Federal unemployment data released Thursday showed 40,508 Missourians filed initial unemployment claims for the week ending March 21, compared to 4,016 the previous week. That came as a record number of people across the U.S. applied for unemployment benefits last week because of layoffs caused by the pandemic.

Anna Hui, director of the Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, said Wednesday that the filings last week equaled about 30% of the state's total for all of last year.

Missouri will temporarily waive its one-week waiting period and a requirement that people seeking unemployment benefits make at least three attempts to find work each week, the state said.

A union representing health care workers in Missouri asked Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday to take steps to ensure the safety of hospital, home care and nursing home workers. In a letter to the governor, SEIU Healthcare said Parson should enact such policies as employer paid health care, 15 days of paid sick leave, hazard pay and ensuring adequate personal safety equipment for health care workers.

The union also asked Parson to enact a statewide stay-at-home order, which he has so far refused to do, saying it would severely damage the state's economy.

Parson's office did not immediately return a request for comment.