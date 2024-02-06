Missouri Supreme Court weighs law against federal gun rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Supreme Court judges on Monday heard arguments in a lawsuit seeking to strike down a new state law barring local police from enforcing federal gun laws.

A lawyer for St. Louis, St. Louis County and Jackson County -- which sued to overturn the law — asked judges to rule the law is an unconstitutional violation of the separation of powers and to toss it out.

Attorney Robert Dierker called it the "Separation of Powers Destruction Act" during court arguments and said the law is "unintelligible" about which federal firearms laws Missouri police can or cannot enforce.

The law, passed last year by the GOP-led Legislature, declares "invalid" many federal gun regulations that don't have an equivalent in Missouri law. These include statutes covering weapons registration and tracking, and possession of firearms by some domestic violence offenders.

Local departments are barred from enforcing them, or risk being sued for $50,000 by private citizens who believe their Second Amendment rights have been violated.

The Justice Department has said the Missouri state crime lab, operated by the Highway Patrol, is refusing to process evidence that would help federal firearms prosecutions because of the law, and the Highway Patrol, along with many other agencies, have suspended joint efforts to enforce federal firearms laws.