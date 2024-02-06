This story has been corrected. The Associated Press initially erroneously reported an assistant attorney general cited a $51 billion cost estimate during arguments. The attorney cited a $12.5 billion estimated cost for the amendment. Attorney General Andrew Bailey proposed the $51 billion price tag in an April letter to the state auditor.

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Whether Missouri voters get a chance to weigh in on legalizing abortion is now up to state Supreme Court judges, who on Tuesday heard arguments in a case about Republican infighting that has stalled the amendment’s progress.

Judges did not indicate when they might rule on the case, which centers around a proposed amendment to enshrine in the constitution the individual right to make decisions about abortion, childbirth and birth control. Abortion-rights supporters proposed it after the state banned almost all abortions last summer.

The amendment hit a snag in April, when Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey refused to sign off on Republican Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick’s cost estimate.

Without Bailey’s approval, abortion-rights supporters have not been able to start work getting the signatures needed to put the measure before voters in 2024.

