The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday affirmed the conviction of a Van Buren, Missouri, man who had sought to set aside his 2009 conviction and death sentence for killing a Missouri State Highway Patrol sergeant.

In an opinion, written by Judge George W. Draper III and joined by five judges, the court found Circuit Judge Kelly Parker did not err in denying relief to Lance Shockley’s various claims raised in his most recent appeal.

In that appeal, the 42-year-old had challenged Parker’s July 2017 denial of his request for post-conviction relief.

Parker made his ruling following an evidentiary hearing in which Shockley claimed ineffective assistance of trial and appellate counsel, as well as violation of his constitutional rights.

Shockley is on death row at the Potosi Correctional Center after being convicted in March 2009 in Carter County of felony first-degree murder in connection with the March 20, 2005, death of Sgt. Carl Dewayne Graham Jr.

A 12-year veteran of the highway patrol, Graham was found shot to death in the driveway of his Van Buren home. He was still in uniform, having just completed his shift.

Shockley’s alleged motive for killing Graham was a Nov. 26, 2004, fatal crash that left Jeffrey R. Bayless dead. Shockley was suspected of being the driver and fleeing the scene. Graham was investigating the death.

In the opinion, Draper wrote Shockley raised four points related to the conduct of one juror who had authored a crime-based, semi-autobiographical book.

At a break during the jury selection process, the juror reportedly approached the bench to inform the judge he failed to mention his son was a Springfield, Missouri, police officer and that he was a published author.

Neither the defense nor state reportedly questioned the man, who served as foreman during Shockley’s guilt phase of his trial, about being an author.