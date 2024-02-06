Missouri Supreme Court upholds ballot notarization law

Missouri residents who want to vote remotely in November's elections will have to have their ballots notarized unless they meet specific criteria, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by the NAACP and the League of Women Voters, who argued this week the state should make it easier for everyone to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Missouri Legislature this year passed a law allowing anyone to vote by mail, if their ballot is notarized. Lawmakers also created an exception that allowed at-risk people -- -those age 65 and older, living in a long-term care facility or with certain health problems -- to vote absentee without having their ballot envelopes notarized.

The ruling signed by four judges said there is no constitutional right in Missouri to vote by absentee or mail-in ballot.

"The new absentee and mail-in ballot statutes do not affect the right of voters to go the polls to vote" and the plaintiffs did not challenge the laws on any other constitutional grounds, the ruling said.