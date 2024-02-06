JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for David Hosier, who is on death row for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009.

Hosier is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. June 11 at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Hosier, 69, was sentenced to death for killing Angela Gilpin. He had a relationship with Gilpin while she was separated from her husband, who also was shot to death in Gilpin's Jefferson City apartment.