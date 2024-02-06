All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 15, 2024

Missouri Supreme Court sets June execution date for convicted killer David Hosier

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for David Hosier, who is on death row for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009. Hosier is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. June 11 at the state prison in Bonne Terre...

Associated Press
David Hosier
David Hosier

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court on Wednesday set a June execution date for David Hosier, who is on death row for killing a Jefferson City woman in 2009.

Hosier is scheduled to die by injection at 6 p.m. June 11 at the state prison in Bonne Terre.

Hosier, 69, was sentenced to death for killing Angela Gilpin. He had a relationship with Gilpin while she was separated from her husband, who also was shot to death in Gilpin's Jefferson City apartment.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hosier claimed in an appeal that his trial attorney was inadequate, and that the trial judge had a conflict of interest. The Missouri Supreme Court turned aside that appeal in 2019.

Messages were left Wednesday with Hosier's attorney.

Hosier's is the second execution in the state scheduled for this year. Brian Dorsey is scheduled to be put to death April 9 for killing his cousin and her husband in 2006.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possessi...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; connected to alleged thefts in multiple states
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy