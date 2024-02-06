The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday denied a death row inmate's challenge to Gov. Mike Parson's decision to dissolve a board of inquiry convened to investigate the inmate’s innocence claim.

Marcellus Williams filed suit last year after Parson, a Republican, did away with the inquiry board convened by his predecessor six years earlier. The board never decided if Williams was guilty or innocent.

Williams, 55, was convicted of first-degree murder in the 1998 death of Lisha Gayle during a robbery of her suburban St. Louis home. He was hours away from execution in August 2017 when then-Gov. Eric Greitens, also a Republican, halted the process and ordered an investigation.

Greitens' decision followed the release of new DNA testing unavailable at the time of the killing. It showed that DNA found on the knife used to stab Gayle matched an unknown person, not Williams, attorneys for Williams have said. Greitens appointed a panel of five judges to investigate.

The panel never reached a conclusion. Parson dissolved the board in June 2023, saying it was time to “move forward” on the case.

Williams’ lawsuit contended that Greitens’ order required the inquiry board to provide a report and recommendation — but Parson received neither.

The state Supreme Court's unanimous ruling stated that the “Missouri Constitution vests the governor with exclusive constitutional authority to grant or deny clemency and Williams has no statutory or due process right to the board of inquiry process.”

A statement from the Midwest Innocence Project, which filed suit on behalf of Williams, called the ruling a disappointment.