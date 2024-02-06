All sections
NewsOctober 20, 2017

Missouri Supreme Court rules on public defender caseloads

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled a southeastern Missouri public defender who said she's overloaded must ask permission from a judge before denying additional cases. Supreme Court judges this week ruled against public defender Leslie Hazel, who had asked them to block a judge from forcing her to take on more clients. Stoddard County Circuit Court Judge Robert Mayer previously had ruled she didn't ask his permission as outlined in state law...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court has ruled a southeastern Missouri public defender who said she's overloaded must ask permission from a judge before denying additional cases.

Supreme Court judges this week ruled against public defender Leslie Hazel, who had asked them to block a judge from forcing her to take on more clients. Stoddard County Circuit Court Judge Robert Mayer previously had ruled she didn't ask his permission as outlined in state law.

County Prosecutor Russ Oliver said the ruling will help ensure the criminal justice system doesn't shut down.

But Missouri State Public Defender director Michael Barrett said public defenders are stuck in a hard place. He said they face disbarment for accepting cases beyond their abilities or contempt of court for denying cases when they're overwhelmed.

State News
