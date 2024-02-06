Missouri Supreme Court rules on juvenile prison sentencing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled a man convicted of murder as a teenager and sentenced to life in prison deserves a resentencing because of his age when he committed the crime.

Supreme Court judges in their 5-1 ruling cited the 2012 U.S. Supreme Court case against mandatory life sentences for juvenile killers without opportunity for parole. They ruled Jason Carr's sentencing violates his rights against cruel and unusual punishment.

Carr, now 50, was convicted in 1983 of killing his brother, stepmother and stepsister when he was 16 years old. He received three sentences of life in prison without possibility of parole for 50 years. At the time, the offense could be punished with that sentence or the death penalty, and prosecutors didn't ask for capital punishment.

"He was sentenced without the jury or the judge considering the mitigating factors of his youth, the attendant characteristics of youth, the circumstances of the offense, or his potential for rehabilitation," judges wrote. "Because Mr. Carr's sentence was imposed without any consideration of his youth, his sentence violates the Eighth Amendment."

According to the ruling, Carr now gets a resentencing and his "youth, maturity" and other factors must be considered in weighing whether life without possibility of parole for 50 years is fair. If it's not, the court must vacate his guilty conviction and instead find him guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a minimum 10 years in prison.