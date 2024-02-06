Missouri Supreme Court rejects captive deer hunts

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's highest court has ruled the state has a right to regulate deer hunting companies to control a deadly brain disease affecting the animals.

The Columbia Missourian reported the ruling last week involved owners of hunting preserves who challenged regulations imposed by the Missouri Department of Conservation in 2014. The regulations attempt to help stop the spread of chronic wasting disease by limiting the importation of deer and elk into the state.

Chronic wasting disease was first detected in Missouri eight years ago and affects deer, elk and moose. The conservation agency has since imposed testing for the disease as part of the check-in process for deer hunters in selected Missouri counties.

The department confirmed more than 30 new cases of the disease after testing nearly 24,500 free-ranging Missouri deer last year, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 75 since 2010.

The Supreme Court's ruling reversed a lower court ruling favoring the hunting preserves, saying there's no question deer are wildlife.