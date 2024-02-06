This story has been updated.

For nearly 18 years, David Robinson has toiled in prison for the murder of Sheila Box.

For the last 14 years, the State of Missouri has known another man confessed to the crime.

On Tuesday, it became official. After many delays, appeals and even marches for justice, David Robinson is going home.

The Missouri State Supreme Court issued a one-page order releasing Robinson on the grounds he met the ï¿½gateway claimï¿½ of actual innocence and referenced constitutional violations in his case.

Unlike the lengthy opinion offered by Judge Darrell Missey, who was appointed special master by the court, the Missouri Supreme Court kept its ruling short.

ï¿½Having reviewed the record and the amended and final report of the master, and finding there is no just reason to delay for further briefing and argument, the Court concludes the petitioner, David Robinson, has met the burden of proof necessary to establish his ï¿½gatewayï¿½ claim of innocence in light of the constitutional violations that occurred during his trial and is, therefore, entitled to habeas corpus relief,ï¿½ the court ruled. ï¿½Robinsonï¿½s convictions are set aside, and this Court orders Robinson conditionally released from Respondentï¿½s custody 30 days from the date of this order unless the state elects to retry him in relation to the offenses for which he was convicted.ï¿½

Robinson has been fighting for his release ever since he was convicted of Boxï¿½s murder in August 2001 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Box was murdered Aug. 5, 2000.

ï¿½My prayers have been answered,ï¿½ said Jennette McCaster, Robinsonï¿½s mother. ï¿½God sent his angels, and itï¿½s like Iï¿½m waking up out of a nightmare.ï¿½

Pat Jackson, Robinsonï¿½s wife said, ï¿½We serve an amazing God! Even when you donï¿½t think he hears our prayers, he is always listening! Iï¿½m just overwhelmed with joy to be able to share life with David on this side of freedom.ï¿½

Robinson was convicted on false testimony, with the two key witnesses later recanting their testimonies. Another man, Romanze Mosby, confessed to the murder to several people in 2004, including Butch Johnson, an investigator with the state public defender office capital case division. Johnson recorded the confession, but Mosby at the time would not sign an affidavit to make his confession official. Five years later, after reading a Southeast Missourian story indicating Robinson had attained the legal counsel of the Bryan Cave Law Firm in St. Louis, Mosby, just weeks from being released from prison, hanged himself in his jail cell.

There were many troubling aspects of the case, many of which were admonished by Missey during his examination. The Southeast Missourian examined the case at length as well, and found inconsistencies and accusations of corruption with the lead detective in the case, John Blakely. Blakely, after Misseyï¿½s ruling, was suspended by the City of Sikeston. He remains on Sikestonï¿½s payroll in the cityï¿½s fire division, and has been stripped of his badge while the city hopes a federal agency will investigate the case.

Blakely knew Mosby was a suspect before the case went to trial, but did not investigate the lead. He testified before an appeals court he was not aware Mosby was a suspect, but told the Supreme Court he did know it.

A deputy with the Scott County Sheriffï¿½s Department, Bobby Sullivan, instead chased down the lead and found multiple sources alleging Mosby had committed the murder, but their testimonies were not heard because it was ruled hearsay.

Blakely also was accused of intimidating witnesses.

The primary witness in the case, the only person who said he saw Robinson commit the murder, was in jail at the time he approached law enforcement. After giving his statements, the Sikeston Department of Public Safety put Albert Baker in witness protection and paid him several times.