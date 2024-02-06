Missouri summer camp operators sued over abuse settlement

A Tennessee man filed a lawsuit Friday claiming that operators of the Kanakuk Camps in Branson, Missouri, lied to him and his parents while persuading them to sign a settlement over sexual abuse by a camp counselor.

Logan Yandell, 27, of Hendersonville and his parents reached a confidential settlement with Kanakuk in 2010 that included a non-disclosure agreement after Yandell was abused by Peter Newman, who is serving two life sentences for sexually abusing multiple children while working for the Christian summer camps.

The lawsuit names Kanakuk Ministries, Kanakuk CEO Joe White, Kanakuk Heritage Inc., Westchester Fire Insurance Co. and a John Doe.

A statement from Kanakuk said the company just received the lawsuit Friday and does not comment on pending litigation.

"We will respond further if or when appropriate," the company said. "In the meantime, we continue to pray for all who have been affected by Pete Newman's behavior.

Yandell was sexually abused while attending the summer camp and other activities between 2005 and 2008.

The lawsuit alleges Kanakuk officials claimed they did not know about Newman's sexual abuse of children prior to his arrest but the Yandell family later learned that wasn't true.

In December, the conservative online news outlet The Dispatch reported that Newman's supervisor, Will Cunningham, recommended in 2003 that Newman be fired because of reports of child sexual abuse, including participating in several activities with children while nude, "counseling" them in a hot tub and sleeping alone with children.