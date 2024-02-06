Missouri sues guardrail-making company for negligence, fraud

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri commission is suing a company that makes guardrails, saying its equipment is defective.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Committee, a six-member board governing the Missouri Department of Transportation, is suing Lindsay Corp. for negligence and fraud, KSHB-TV reported.

Court documents allege the defendants "concealed or misrepresented the results of testing" done on the X-Lite system, showing it was defective and unsafe.

The suit seeks $4.8 million, among other costs, for removing and replacing the guardrails in Missouri. The petition argues the guardrails "increased, rather than decreased, the chance of property damage, personal injury and death to impacting motorists and passengers" and failed to prevent the end of guardrails from "violently penetrating through vehicles."

Lindsay Transportation Solutions told KSHB the X-Lite system has been examined by the Federal Highway Administration.