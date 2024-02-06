Missouri sued over psychotropic drugs for foster care kids

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Child advocates filed a federal lawsuit against the Missouri Department of Social Services on Monday over allegations of inappropriately providing psychotropic drugs to foster-care children and systemic lack of oversight of the medications.

Attorneys for Children's Rights, the National Center for Youth Law and Saint Louis University School of Law Legal Clinics said the lawsuit is the first of its kind nationwide focusing only on psychotropic drugs given to foster children.

The state attorney general's office didn't comment Monday on the lawsuit.

The organizations filed the lawsuit on behalf of several Missouri children currently or formerly in foster care, including a 14-year-old boy who has been prescribed as many as seven psychotropic drugs at one time.

Lawyers for the children are asking a federal district judge to grant the lawsuit class-action status and order Missouri to implement systemic changes aimed at curtailing potential overprescribing of the drugs.

The lawsuit claims psychotropic drugs often are prescribed as "chemical straitjackets" for foster care children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder or conduct disorder, though there are few to no Food and Drug Administration-approved uses for the drugs among children.

The plaintiffs' lawyers say there's little research on how the drugs affect children's brains, and possible side effects include disorders that cause twitching, Type 2 diabetes, psychosis and suicidal thoughts.