September 14, 2020

Missouri substitute teacher requirements relaxed temporarily

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is temporarily making it easier for people to become substitute teachers in anticipation of a potential shortage because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Missouri State Board of Education signed off on letting people with a high school diploma or equivalent complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to become eligible. ...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is temporarily making it easier for people to become substitute teachers in anticipation of a potential shortage because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Missouri State Board of Education signed off on letting people with a high school diploma or equivalent complete a 20-hour state-approved substitute teacher online training to become eligible. Before, they needed to complete 60 college credit hours for a substitute certificate, the Jefferson City News-Tribune reported.

Frontline Education, the vendor administering the training, said 734 people have participated in the online training as of late last week. The training includes topics such as professionalism, honoring diversity, engaging students, classroom management techniques, basic instructional strategies, supporting students with special needs and working with at-risk youth.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education proposed offering the new option after consulting with many teachers and administrators who expressed concerns about a potential substitute shortage for the 2020-2021 school year.

