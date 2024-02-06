Missouri Department of Transportation has created an educational contest for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The "Yes You CAN Make Missouri Litter-Free" trash-can decorating contest is part of the organization's annual No MOre Trash! statewide litter campaign, held each April. The deadline to submit is March 17.

The contest encourages students to decorate a 30-gallon or larger trash can with the "No MOre Trash!" logo as well as litter prevention messages. Students are encouraged to be creative with their designs and use recycled materials. School or homeschool programs may submit one trash can entry in each of three categories -- kindergarten through second grade, third through fifth grade and sixth through eighth grade.