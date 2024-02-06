Missouri student uses snails to study mining cleanup impact

JOPLIN, Mo. -- A Missouri Southern State University student believes snails may be able to show the impact of mining cleanup efforts.

Cameron Priester, a MSSU senior, is studying the shell composition of snails from mined areas that have undergone cleanup efforts in Joplin and Webb City. He's interested in researching whether the snails have absorbed harmful minerals, such as lead or zinc, the Joplin Globe reported.

Priester believes snails could show whether ecosystems are healthier after mining cleanup. He plans to compare the snails from mined areas to snails from sites that haven't been subjected to mining activity to see whether their shells have higher concentrations of heavy metals.

He's collecting snails from the university's biology pond to serve as controls for the experiments.

"It could definitely tell us how well certain areas have been cleaned," he said. "People are concerned about the effects (mining) has on them, but we also have to worry about how it makes its way throughout the environment."