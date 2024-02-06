Missouri student suspended after reporting teacher used racial slur

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sophomore at a Missouri high school who recorded a teacher using a racial slur during class was suspended for three days.

Mary Walton, a student at Glendale High School in Springfield, said she was told Friday that she would not be allowed to return to school until Wednesday because she violated district policy on inappropriate use of electronic devices, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

The teacher, whose name has not been released, was put on paid administrative leave after using the racial slur May 9.

On Saturday, attorney Natalie Hull said she plans to issue a "demand letter" in an effort to get the suspension lifted so Walton can return to class. The family is also seeking an apology, Hull said.

Walton said the teacher used the racial slur six times — two of which were recorded on her video. Walton wasn't sure what prompted the exchange, but she said the teacher asked some of her classmates why they were allowed to use the slur but he wasn't.