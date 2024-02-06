All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 2, 2019

Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing

ST. LOUIS -- Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on the state changing its standardized testing and the threshold for passing four times in five years. The percentage of students passing English exams statewide dipped to 49 percent last year, down from 61 percent in 2017, according to state data. Math scores fell to 42 percent in 2018, down from 47 percent in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS -- Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on the state changing its standardized testing and the threshold for passing four times in five years.

The percentage of students passing English exams statewide dipped to 49 percent last year, down from 61 percent in 2017, according to state data. Math scores fell to 42 percent in 2018, down from 47 percent in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"What we're hearing from school board members and administrators is to a large extent frustration that we've had these changing assessments," said Brent Ghan of the Missouri School Boards' Association. "Scores could be interpreted as being lower, but what's really happening is we've got assessments based on higher expectations and different state standards."

Missouri adopted national Common Core standards a few years ago, but lawmakers ditched the standards in 2016 following conservative backlash. The Legislature ordered new education benchmarks, and state officials scrambled to develop their own metrics and tests. Last year marked the first time the tests were given across the state.

Superintendents said the state changed how questions are asked on the tests and required higher scores to pass.

Pattonville School District superintendent Tim Pecoraro said 85 percent or more of his high school students typically pass the Algebra II test, but roughly 56 percent passed last year.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"It's not because this group can't do Algebra II," Pecoraro said. "The threshold changed. That's why our message to staff is we're not going to freak out."

State law prohibits the education department from stripping a district of its accreditation based on the first year of a new test. The rule has led the department to adjust test scores.

Unlike many districts, the Kansas City School District recorded its highest test score in decades last year. The district lost its accreditation in 2011 and returned to a provisional range in 2014. Kansas City will need to score at least 70 percent on the test next year to regain full accreditation.

Missouri administrators have promised districts the state test won't change again.

Kevin Freeman, an education department official, said, "There is a sense of relief that we're going to have stability moving forward."

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy