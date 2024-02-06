Missouri student scores show struggle with new state testing

ST. LOUIS -- Education officials are blaming a drop in the academic performance of Missouri students last year on the state changing its standardized testing and the threshold for passing four times in five years.

The percentage of students passing English exams statewide dipped to 49 percent last year, down from 61 percent in 2017, according to state data. Math scores fell to 42 percent in 2018, down from 47 percent in 2017, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

"What we're hearing from school board members and administrators is to a large extent frustration that we've had these changing assessments," said Brent Ghan of the Missouri School Boards' Association. "Scores could be interpreted as being lower, but what's really happening is we've got assessments based on higher expectations and different state standards."

Missouri adopted national Common Core standards a few years ago, but lawmakers ditched the standards in 2016 following conservative backlash. The Legislature ordered new education benchmarks, and state officials scrambled to develop their own metrics and tests. Last year marked the first time the tests were given across the state.

Superintendents said the state changed how questions are asked on the tests and required higher scores to pass.

Pattonville School District superintendent Tim Pecoraro said 85 percent or more of his high school students typically pass the Algebra II test, but roughly 56 percent passed last year.