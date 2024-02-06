Missouri struggling with prison guard shortage

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Department of Correction continues to struggle with a staffing shortage across the state's more than 20 prisons.

Documents filed with Gov. Eric Greitens' budget office said the state's prison system would have at least eight fewer workers beginning in July 2018 at a time when Missouri's inmate population is expected to rise by more than 400.

The prison staffing shortage is causing a spike in overtime costs, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Corrections officials said more than 70 officers from three northwest Missouri prisons were being paid overtime rates in November not only for working in the facilities but for also sitting on the buses for a 90-minute round trip.

"We definitely do have a staffing shortage," said Karen Pojmann, spokeswoman for the Correction Department. "We have about 11,000 employees throughout the state. Currently we have a shortage of more than 400 custody staff."