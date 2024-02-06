JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri program aimed at connecting stroke, heart attack and trauma patients with the best care as soon as possible is in limbo following a budget cut by Gov. Mike Parson.

At issue is about $154,000 vetoed by Parson this fiscal year for a program designating hospitals as stroke, heart attack and trauma centers. The move spurred backlash from lawmakers, hospitals and groups such as the American Heart Association.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams told frustrated lawmakers Tuesday his agency supported cutting the funding as part of a plan to pay for it with hospital fees instead. But the plan was not implemented by the time the budget cut took effect.

Following outcry over Parson's cut, Williams on Tuesday told the House Budget Committee the agency in the meantime can continue paying for the program with existing funds.

House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said it's too late. He said Parson's veto effectively killed the program -- at least temporarily -- and warned continuing it without legislative approval on the spending would bring "significant consequences."