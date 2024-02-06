All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 18, 2018

Missouri stroke, heart attack program in limbo after gubernatorial veto

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri program aimed at connecting stroke, heart attack and trauma patients with the best care as soon as possible is in limbo following a budget cut by Gov. Mike Parson. At issue is about $154,000 vetoed by Parson this fiscal year for a program designating hospitals as stroke, heart attack and trauma centers. The move spurred backlash from lawmakers, hospitals and groups such as the American Heart Association...

By SUMMER BALLENTINE ~ Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri program aimed at connecting stroke, heart attack and trauma patients with the best care as soon as possible is in limbo following a budget cut by Gov. Mike Parson.

At issue is about $154,000 vetoed by Parson this fiscal year for a program designating hospitals as stroke, heart attack and trauma centers. The move spurred backlash from lawmakers, hospitals and groups such as the American Heart Association.

Department of Health and Senior Services Director Randall Williams told frustrated lawmakers Tuesday his agency supported cutting the funding as part of a plan to pay for it with hospital fees instead. But the plan was not implemented by the time the budget cut took effect.

Following outcry over Parson's cut, Williams on Tuesday told the House Budget Committee the agency in the meantime can continue paying for the program with existing funds.

House Budget Committee chairman Scott Fitzpatrick said it's too late. He said Parson's veto effectively killed the program -- at least temporarily -- and warned continuing it without legislative approval on the spending would bring "significant consequences."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We're fighting over something that we wanted to do, but then they said they didn't want to do, but now they want to do and we're telling them they can't do it because they vetoed it," Fitzpatrick said. "It's kind of like 'Twilight Zone.'"

Fitzpatrick said the program can only continue if lawmakers override Parson's veto in September or approve supplemental funding when the next legislative session begins in January.

Williams and Parson have maintained services won't stop. Williams said two hospitals are up for recertification between now and September, but he said those can be rescheduled.

Parson told reporters Monday he doesn't expect any change in services because of the cut.

"The services provided by the time-critical diagnosis system are not going away," Parson spokesman Steele Shippy said in a Tuesday statement. "The Department of health has a $1.4 billion budget and the Governor vetoed $153,000. We have a viable plan to move forward with the intent to find a more stable, long-term funding source than operating from general revenue."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for ...
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure...
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Br...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 11-18-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-18-24
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
NewsNov. 15
More than one Missouri officer accused of pulling over women, searching phones for nude pictures
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy